Trinity Exploration & Production (LON:TRIN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $121.79

Trinity Exploration & Production plc (LON:TRIN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 121.79 ($1.47) and traded as low as GBX 106.01 ($1.28). Trinity Exploration & Production shares last traded at GBX 107 ($1.29), with a volume of 5,533 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £42.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 659.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 103.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 121.67.

In other news, insider Jeremy Bridglalsingh sold 111,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.17), for a total transaction of £107,709.77 ($130,147.14).

Trinity Exploration & Production plc, an independent oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil in Trinidad & Tobago. The company operates a portfolio of producing, development, and exploration assets onshore and offshore in the shallow waters off the west and east coasts of Trinidad.

