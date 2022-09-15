Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Ascendiant Capital Markets to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.34% from the company’s current price.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

NASDAQ:TRIP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,510,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,737. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.33. Tripadvisor has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $39.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average is $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The travel company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.82 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. Tripadvisor’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Tripadvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 44.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,745 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 10.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 6.3% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,771 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

