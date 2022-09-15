trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) PT Lowered to $1.70 at DA Davidson

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $3.00 to $1.70 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TRVG. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of trivago from $3.00 to $2.30 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of trivago from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.80 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.20 to $2.10 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of trivago from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.10.

trivago Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRVG opened at $1.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80. trivago has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.17 million, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About trivago

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in trivago in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,418,000. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in trivago in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in trivago by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 903,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 393,520 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in trivago in the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of trivago by 216,650.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 119,158 shares in the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

Featured Articles

