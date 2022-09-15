trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) PT Lowered to $1.70 at DA Davidson

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $3.00 to $1.70 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TRVG. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of trivago from $3.00 to $2.30 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of trivago from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.80 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.20 to $2.10 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of trivago from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.10.
trivago Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TRVG opened at $1.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80. trivago has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.17 million, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.51.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About trivago
trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on trivago (TRVG)
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.