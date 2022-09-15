TRONbetDice (DICE) Price Tops $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

TRONbetDice (DICE) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. TRONbetDice has a market cap of $2.90 million and $11,675.00 worth of TRONbetDice was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRONbetDice coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TRONbetDice has traded 81.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,002.73 or 0.99997698 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,991.72 or 0.99942669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00123360 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00058468 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012561 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.42 or 0.00402044 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005389 BTC.

About TRONbetDice

TRONbetDice (DICE) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2017. TRONbetDice’s total supply is 983,233,671 coins. TRONbetDice’s official Twitter account is @etheroll and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRONbetDice is www.wink.org/#/platform/dice.

Buying and Selling TRONbetDice

According to CryptoCompare, “Etheroll is an provably fair Ethereum-based dice game with a 1% house fee. The DICE token is an Ethereum-based token that gants its a share of the house bankroll generates via said dice game with its built-in 1% house edge. Reddit Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRONbetDice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRONbetDice should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRONbetDice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

