Truist Financial Begins Coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Investment analysts at Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FUSN. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 11.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FUSN traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.17. 1,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,259. The company has a quick ratio of 17.89, a current ratio of 17.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.23. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $9.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fusion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FUSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.09. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.91% and a negative net margin of 3,647.40%. The company had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Gannon acquired 44,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $90,132.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,492. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fusion Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUSN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 45,219.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 21,253 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,048,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 190,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,055,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,037 shares during the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.