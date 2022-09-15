Truist Financial Begins Coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Investment analysts at Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FUSN. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 11.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ FUSN traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.17. 1,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,259. The company has a quick ratio of 17.89, a current ratio of 17.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.23. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $9.23.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Steven Gannon acquired 44,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $90,132.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,492. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fusion Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUSN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 45,219.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 21,253 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,048,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 190,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,055,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,037 shares during the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Fusion Pharmaceuticals
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.
