Truist Financial Corp Sells 13,866 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,866 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.36% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $14,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $832,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $713,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,606,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $975,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 282,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,721,000 after acquiring an additional 131,551 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

ACWX traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,471,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129,168. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $42.76 and a 52 week high of $58.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.19 and its 200-day moving average is $47.51.

