Truist Financial Corp Sells 146,115 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 393,540 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 146,115 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $14,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 26,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 38.1% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $4,075,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.44.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,199,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,406,775. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.40. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.