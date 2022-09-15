TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Short Interest Update

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,300 shares, an increase of 195.8% from the August 15th total of 59,600 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

TRxADE HEALTH Trading Down 10.3 %

MEDS stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.13. 31,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,755. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. TRxADE HEALTH has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.68.

Get TRxADE HEALTH alerts:

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). TRxADE HEALTH had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 86.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TRxADE HEALTH will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About TRxADE HEALTH

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH stock. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. purchased a new position in TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MEDS Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. owned about 0.38% of TRxADE HEALTH at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services IT company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement. It operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace, which fosters price transparency and serves approximately 11,800 members; and offers patient centric telehealth services under the Bonum Health brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TRxADE HEALTH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRxADE HEALTH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.