TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Short Interest Update

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,300 shares, an increase of 195.8% from the August 15th total of 59,600 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
TRxADE HEALTH Trading Down 10.3 %
MEDS stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.13. 31,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,755. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. TRxADE HEALTH has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.68.
TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). TRxADE HEALTH had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 86.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TRxADE HEALTH will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services IT company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement. It operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace, which fosters price transparency and serves approximately 11,800 members; and offers patient centric telehealth services under the Bonum Health brand name.
