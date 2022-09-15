Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Short Interest Down 25.5% in August

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the August 15th total of 75,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tsuruha Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSUSF opened at $55.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.40. Tsuruha has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $131.00.

Tsuruha Company Profile

Tsuruha Holdings Inc operates drugstores in Japan. It sells pharmaceutical and cosmetic products. As of October 15, 2021, the company operated 2,448 stores in Japan and 22 stores in Thailand. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Sapporo, Japan.

