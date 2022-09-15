Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Gap Down to $3.43

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.43, but opened at $3.30. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 10,073 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from 22.10 to 22.55 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.55.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0826 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TKC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,701 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 875,887 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 697,655 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 424,078 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 72,717.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 364,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 363,589 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 63.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 683,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 265,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 117.2% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 294,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 158,960 shares in the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

