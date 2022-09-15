Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.43–$0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $965.00 million-$975.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $971.44 million.
Twilio Price Performance
NYSE:TWLO traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.15. 116,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,531,817. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.58. Twilio has a 1-year low of $64.29 and a 1-year high of $373.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.25 and a 200 day moving average of $107.94.
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.51). Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Twilio will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity at Twilio
In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $70,534.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,260,003.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $131,165.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,118,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $70,534.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,358 shares in the company, valued at $13,260,003.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,136. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,627,000 after buying an additional 2,678,049 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Twilio by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,565,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,651,000 after acquiring an additional 12,799 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 631.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,500 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Twilio by 4.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 602,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,315,000 after acquiring an additional 25,416 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Twilio by 28.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 550,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,776,000 after acquiring an additional 120,525 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Twilio Company Profile
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
See Also
