U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GROW opened at $3.19 on Monday. U.S. Global Investors has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.59.
U.S. Global Investors Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from U.S. Global Investors’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.32%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
U.S. Global Investors Company Profile
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.
Further Reading
