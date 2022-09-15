Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,555 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,815 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,380 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,129,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $147,351,000 after acquiring an additional 528,430 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 39.7% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 17,296 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 714.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,008 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 17,552 shares during the period. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.19. 1,760,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,890,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.63 and its 200-day moving average is $27.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $2,745,909.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.



