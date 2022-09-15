Ubex Achieves Market Capitalization of $185,842.99 (UBEX)

Ubex (UBEX) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Ubex has a total market cap of $185,842.99 and approximately $14.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ubex has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar. One Ubex coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00093294 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00075499 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00021441 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00031123 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007838 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000280 BTC.

About Ubex

UBEX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex.

Buying and Selling Ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

