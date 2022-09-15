UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX) Shares Down 9.9%

UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX – Get Rating) was down 9.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $438.02 and last traded at $438.02. Approximately 39 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $485.94.

UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $472.19 and a 200-day moving average of $518.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

