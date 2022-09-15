Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,901 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $45,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Union Pacific by 26.9% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 9,092 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Offit Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 4.3% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,341 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in Union Pacific by 91.6% in the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 32,995 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after purchasing an additional 15,778 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $1,764,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $221.45. The company had a trading volume of 101,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,604. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.39. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Barclays dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.22.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.