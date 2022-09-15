United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) is Vise Technologies Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Vise Technologies Inc. cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,399 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.7% of Vise Technologies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 108,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,305,000 after purchasing an additional 19,582 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $394,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 66,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $190.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.89. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.82.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

