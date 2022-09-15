United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $26,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UPS traded down $5.96 on Thursday, reaching $185.00. 256,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,271,227. The stock has a market cap of $160.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.88.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

Several analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.82.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

