United States Steel (NYSE:X) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.90-1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90. United States Steel also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.90-$1.95 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered United States Steel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on United States Steel to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.75.

X stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $20.30. 14,562,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,344,104. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $39.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.15.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 21.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United States Steel will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.17%.

United States Steel announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in X. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in United States Steel by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,980 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in United States Steel by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 644,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after acquiring an additional 147,015 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in United States Steel by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 551,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,810,000 after purchasing an additional 275,688 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in United States Steel by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 480,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bornite Capital Management LP boosted its stake in United States Steel by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,096,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

