USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 290.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $70,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.54. 9,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,009. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $51.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.30.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.