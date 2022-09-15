USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,402 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up 3.4% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.18% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $7,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,498,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,618,000 after purchasing an additional 169,072 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,377,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,908,000 after purchasing an additional 514,079 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,486,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,587,000 after acquiring an additional 265,617 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,267,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,860,000 after acquiring an additional 49,118 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,170,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,018,000 after acquiring an additional 33,954 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $45.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,530. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.56. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $45.20 and a one year high of $54.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%.

