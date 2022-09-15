USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $3.74 Million Stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,337 shares during the period. iShares US Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.6% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned 0.26% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NWK Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

NYSEARCA:IYR traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.60. The stock had a trading volume of 55,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,015,124. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.35. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $86.57 and a 12 month high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

