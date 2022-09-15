USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,818,000 after buying an additional 24,196 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 432.7% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 41,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,575,000 after buying an additional 33,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 463.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 7,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $210.96. 3,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,241. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $188.89 and a 1 year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

