USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,834 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 98,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 55,699 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 83,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 33,094 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 75,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 37,009 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 61,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 30,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.52. 9,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,191,307. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.60 and a twelve month high of $57.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.42 and a 200 day moving average of $48.44.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

