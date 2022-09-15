USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,677 shares during the quarter. iShares Global 100 ETF comprises 2.4% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $5,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,495,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,922,000 after purchasing an additional 107,364 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,975,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,201,000 after purchasing an additional 203,793 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 635,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,299,000 after purchasing an additional 77,744 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,107,000 after purchasing an additional 25,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 298,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,697,000 after purchasing an additional 54,139 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IOO stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.21. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,776. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.30. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $61.98 and a 52-week high of $79.08.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

