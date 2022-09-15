USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Sells 262 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 183.1% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of QUAL traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.08. 1,042,244 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.11 and a 200-day moving average of $122.18.

