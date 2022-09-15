UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.85

Shares of UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.85 and last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 3699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on USER. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on UserTesting from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on UserTesting from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on UserTesting to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

UserTesting Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.60.

UserTesting Company Profile

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

Further Reading

