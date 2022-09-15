Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.51

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.51, with a volume of 357458 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Trading Down 4.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $827.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.

