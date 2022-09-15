Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th.
Utz Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 34.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Utz Brands to earn $0.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.
Utz Brands Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of Utz Brands stock opened at $15.91 on Thursday. Utz Brands has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $19.98. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.58, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.94.
Insider Buying and Selling at Utz Brands
In other news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 15,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $307,915.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,277,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,379,684.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Utz Brands
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 10.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the first quarter worth $149,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 7.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently weighed in on UTZ shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Utz Brands to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.
Utz Brands Company Profile
Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Utz Brands (UTZ)
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.