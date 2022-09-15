Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th.

Utz Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 34.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Utz Brands to earn $0.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.

Shares of Utz Brands stock opened at $15.91 on Thursday. Utz Brands has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $19.98. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.58, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.94.

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $350.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.39 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 5.19%. Utz Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Utz Brands will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 15,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $307,915.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,277,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,379,684.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 10.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the first quarter worth $149,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 7.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UTZ shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Utz Brands to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

