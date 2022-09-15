V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) Director Dino M. Cusumano Acquires 27,023 Shares

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating) Director Dino M. Cusumano purchased 27,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,579.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,579.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

V2X Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of VVX stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.06. The company had a trading volume of 181,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,924. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.00. V2X, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $52.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on VVX. Raymond James began coverage on shares of V2X in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of V2X from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

About V2X

V2X, Inc is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

