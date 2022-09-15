VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY – Get Rating) rose 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 400 ($4.83) and last traded at GBX 400 ($4.83). Approximately 4,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 293% from the average daily volume of 1,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 390 ($4.71).

VAALCO Energy Trading Up 2.6 %

The stock has a market cap of £239.31 million and a PE ratio of 296.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 444.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 504.32.

VAALCO Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.67%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.81%.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

