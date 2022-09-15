Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VLAT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VLAT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the August 15th total of 5,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valor Latitude Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 218,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Valor Latitude Acquisition by 2.2% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 204,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of VLAT stock remained flat at $9.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,168. Valor Latitude Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Company Profile

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector in Latin America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

