Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 305 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 2,678 shares.The stock last traded at $66.52 and had previously closed at $71.00.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Value Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.19.

Value Line ( NASDAQ:VALU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 58.78%. The company had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Value Line’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Value Line during the second quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Value Line by 141.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Value Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Value Line during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Value Line by 11,415.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

