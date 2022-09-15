VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) is Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,182,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,367 shares during the quarter. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 2.9% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 2.74% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $85,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANGL. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 239.9% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $78,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ANGL traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.27. 105,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,395,958. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average of $28.55. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $33.43.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

