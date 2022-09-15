VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the August 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.7 days.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PPH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.70. 62,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,828. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.73. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a twelve month low of $69.82 and a twelve month high of $84.27.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000.

