VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the August 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.7 days.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PPH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.70. 62,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,828. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.73. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a twelve month low of $69.82 and a twelve month high of $84.27.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.
Institutional Trading of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF
