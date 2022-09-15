Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VWOB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 292,800 shares, an increase of 162.4% from the August 15th total of 111,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 535,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VWOB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.17. 7,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,013. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.56. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $59.30 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.269 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund (VWOB)
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
- 2 Reasons Netflix Might Have Just Bottomed Out
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.