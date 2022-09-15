Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VWOB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 292,800 shares, an increase of 162.4% from the August 15th total of 111,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 535,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VWOB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.17. 7,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,013. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.56. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $59.30 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.269 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Wilshire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wilshire Advisors LLC now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period.

