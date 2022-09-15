Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Beacon Wealthcare LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $10,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,894,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2,012.2% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 293.3% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 17,018 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $48.79. The stock had a trading volume of 85,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,184,330. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $47.49 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.84.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

