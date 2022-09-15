Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Raised by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,651,627 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $10,289,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

VUG stock opened at $237.03 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $213.19 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.75.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

