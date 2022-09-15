Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $7.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $335.52. 13,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,307. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $313.66 and a 12 month high of $467.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.88.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

