Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stock Holdings Lowered by American Trust

American Trust reduced its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 952,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,309 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 5.2% of American Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. American Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $78,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BIV. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 315,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,709,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.65. 6,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,836. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.01 and its 200-day moving average is $79.06. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $90.70.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

