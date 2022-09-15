Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,200 shares, a decline of 60.6% from the August 15th total of 218,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ VIGI traded down $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $66.46. 359,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,196. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.35 and a 200 day moving average of $72.49. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund has a twelve month low of $66.10 and a twelve month high of $91.77.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund by 1.2% in the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,371,000. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund by 438.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period.

