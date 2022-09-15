Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 177.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,731,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 25.8% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VAW traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $163.56. 3,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,528. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.91. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $152.74 and a twelve month high of $201.11.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

