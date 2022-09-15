Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stake Increased by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.6% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $28,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,964,000 after purchasing an additional 456,341 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,628,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,100,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,910,000 after purchasing an additional 274,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $24,819,000.

VOE stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $134.93. 315,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,506. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.80 and a 52 week high of $154.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.59.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

