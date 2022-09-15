Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.62. The stock had a trading volume of 86,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,301,633. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.18. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $82.18.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
