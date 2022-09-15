Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO) Short Interest Update

Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the August 15th total of 32,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Velocity Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VELO. Tegean Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $494,000. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Velocity Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. raised its position in Velocity Acquisition by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its holdings in Velocity Acquisition by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 400,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 170,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,783,000. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Velocity Acquisition alerts:

Velocity Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VELO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.82. 5,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,579. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79. Velocity Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $9.94.

About Velocity Acquisition

Velocity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Velocity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.