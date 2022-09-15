VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN (NYSEARCA:TVIX) Stock Price Up 2.8%

VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN (NYSEARCA:TVIX – Get Rating) rose 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 11,015 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 10,145,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.56.

