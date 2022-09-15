Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 91,742 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 123.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,742 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $8,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth $785,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 72.4% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 66,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 28,060 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CG. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.46.

Insider Activity

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $8,416,451.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,897,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,924,086.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 9,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $343,299.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,028,736 shares in the company, valued at $38,937,657.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $8,416,451.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,897,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,924,086.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 630,787 shares of company stock worth $29,311,622 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $31.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average of $37.89. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $60.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.