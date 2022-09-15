Verition Fund Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 457,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,069 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 1.34% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals worth $5,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EYPT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $8.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.30. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several research firms have issued reports on EYPT. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

