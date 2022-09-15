Verition Fund Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 149.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 203,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,538 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $6,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $506,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 38.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 22,317 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2,530.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 16,473 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,386,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SU. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James lowered Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$73.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

Shares of SU opened at $32.19 on Thursday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72. The company has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3656 per share. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.66%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

