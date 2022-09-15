Verition Fund Management LLC Has $6.91 Million Stock Holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Regal Rexnord worth $6,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $978,777,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth $843,575,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth $793,975,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth $389,416,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth $333,305,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RRX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.40.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

NYSE:RRX opened at $142.74 on Thursday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $108.28 and a 1-year high of $176.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.23.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.15. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Insider Activity at Regal Rexnord

In other Regal Rexnord news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total transaction of $158,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Regal Rexnord

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

